Merkel reaffirms Juncker is center-right candidate to lead EU
#World News
May 27, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel reaffirms Juncker is center-right candidate to lead EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Candidate for the European Commission presidency Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at an European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Brussels, ahead of an informal dinner of EU leaders May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS) - RTR3R31H

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed on Tuesday that former Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker was her center-right group’s candidate to head the European Commission but acknowledged that no party had a majority.

Speaking to reporters on arrival at an EU summit two days after the center-right topped the poll in European Parliament elections across the 28-nation bloc, she said there would have to be negotiations and a compromise.

EU leaders would give European Council President Herman Van Rompuy a mandate to hold consultations with parliament on the formation of the new EU executive and its program with Juncker, who was mandated by parliamentary leaders.

“We know that none of the party groups has a majority on its own so it will be a question of finding broad majorities and now we are going to set the parameters for that process,” Merkel added. She did not mention opposition by Britain and some other countries to Juncker.

Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
