Ecuador names Icaza as new oil minister
May 2, 2016 / 5:51 PM / a year ago

Ecuador names Icaza as new oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa has named chemical engineer Jose Icaza as the Andean nation’s new oil minister, according to a decree published on Monday.

Icaza since November had worked as the manager of state-run oil company Petroamazonas, which oversees the majority of the country’s oil production.

He was named to the post following the resignation of former minister Carlos Pareja. The decree did not offer details as to why Pareja left the post.

Ecuador is the smallest member of OPEC, with a production of around 550,000 barrels per day.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by James Dalgleish

