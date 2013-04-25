FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Asmussen confident France can reform economy
April 25, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

ECB's Asmussen confident France can reform economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s government understands what is needed to make its economy more competitive and is likely to take the appropriate steps, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.

“Reforms (are) necessary to improve competitiveness in all euro area countries, this includes France and Germany,” the former German deputy finance minister told a conference run by the Economist in London.

“I am confident that the French authorities have started to understand what is necessary to do to restore competitiveness in the country. I am confident they will take the necessary steps.”

Reporting by Huw Jones and Marc Jones; writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Susan Fenton

