FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB should stick to three-year max bond buys: Asmussen
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2012 / 5:52 PM / in 5 years

ECB should stick to three-year max bond buys: Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not succumb to the temptation of buying paper with longer remaining maturities than three years, if it activates its new bond-buying program, policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

“This is the part of the maturity structure that is closer to standard monetary policy operations,” said Asmussen, a former German deputy finance minister and since January a member of the ECB’s Executive Board.

“I think we should limit ourselves to the short end, especially between one and three years,” he said in a question-and-answer session after a speech at the University of Frankfurt.

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.