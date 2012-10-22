FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB will do all it can to show euro irreversible: Asmussen
October 22, 2012

ECB will do all it can to show euro irreversible: Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do everything in its power to show the euro is irreversible, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

In a speech at a tax advisors’ conference in Hamburg, Asmussen added that the ECB saw inflation falling below 2 percent next year.

The central bank targets inflation at just below 2 percent, but prices have been rising faster than that for almost two years.

He also said there are no “free-riders” among the 17 euro zone countries and that they all know the importance of reforms.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Sakari Suoninen

