Asmussen says recent data has confirmed ECB's baseline scenario
August 27, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

Asmussen says recent data has confirmed ECB's baseline scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Joerg Asmussen leaves a podium after a news conference in Athens August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

DAUTPHETAL-BUCHENAU, Germany (Reuters) - Recent positive economic data has brightened the economic outlook for the euro zone and has thus confirmed the European Central Bank’s main scenario of slow recovery taking hold, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

“Second-quarter GDP data confirms the scenario that we have in the ECB that we will have a very slow recovery in the euro area, which will improve next year,” Asmussen said in an event organized by Roth Industries and Philipps University of Marburg.

“Our baseline scenario (of economic recovery) is a realistic one.”

The recovery is expected to pick up speed in 2014, Asmussen added.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

