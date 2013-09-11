Asmussen sees German economic growth slowing slightly from second-quarter

Executive Board Member of the European Central Bank (ECB), Jorg Asmussen speaks during the annual meeting of the German business newspaper Handelsblatt in Frankfurt September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German economic growth is likely to slow slightly in the third and fourth quarters of this year from the expansion seen in the April-June period, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

However, he added that the German economy, Europe’s largest, remains in “robust” shape.

Strong domestic demand drove a 0.7 percent quarterly increase in German gross domestic product in the second quarter, matching its growth rate in the first quarter of 2012.

(Fixes garble in headline)