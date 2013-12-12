FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB could use negative deposit rates, Asmussen says
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

ECB could use negative deposit rates, Asmussen says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Joerg Asmussen addresses reporters during a news conference after his meeting with Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras in Athens August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Charging banks for depositing money is one potential tool the European Central Bank could use to encourage banks to put their money to more productive use, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.

The central bank should be cautious before embarking on that course, he said.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent in November and kept its deposit rate at zero, where it has been since July of last year.

“Negative deposit rates are an instrument we can use in theory,” Asmussen said at a news conference at the Serbian central bank. “I would be very cautious, but I would not exclude this.”

Reporting by Ivana Sekularic; Writing by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.