ECB policy will be expansionary as long as needed: Asmussen

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy will remain expansionary for as long as needed, a senior ECB policymaker said, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde noted that the bank still had room to manoeuvre if needed.

Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an “extended period” - its first use of so-called forward guidance.

The ECB’s main refinancing rate stands at a record low of 0.5 percent and the deposit rate it pays banks for holding their cash at zero. The ECB has said it is “technically ready” to take the deposit rate into negative territory if it decides to.

“Our monetary policy is expansionary and will stay like this as long as needed, I think we have made this clear,” Asmussen said at an event organized by the Lithuanian central bank on Thursday, noting the bank had already done “quite a lot”.

Lagarde told the same event “there is no question that monetary policy cannot be a substitute for everything else that needs to be done”.

“Unlike many other central banks, the European Central Bank has room to manoeuvre if and when it needs to do so and if it feels it’s necessary,” she added.

Asmussen said the ECB has “quite a range of standard and non-standard measures available that, again, we would deploy if needed to ensure price stability in the medium term in the whole euro area.”

The ECB Executive Board member spoke almost a year after the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, pledged the ECB was ready to do “whatever it takes”, within its mandate, to save the euro.

Draghi backed up his pledge by creating his signature policy tool - a new bond-buying program, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT). Asmussen said the ECB stood ready to activate the as-yet-unused OMT plan if needed.

But he also pressed governments in the 17-country euro zone to shape up their economies and said there were limits to what the ECB could do.

“Monetary policy is important but we are not an all-purpose weapon to (address) any kind of economic problem,” Asmussen said. “So, if a country has lost market access because they did not pursue a sound fiscal policy, there is nothing we can do.”

“If in a country, for a prolonged time, there is no government that is able to act because the voters have mistrust in the political system, there is nothing we can do,” he added. “Other economic actors must pursue their duties.”