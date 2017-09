Executive Board Member of the European Central Bank (ECB), Jorg Asmussen speaks during the annual meeting of the German business newspaper Handelsblatt in Frankfurt September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro zone’s monetary policy will stay expansive as long as needed, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday at an event organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Berlin.

“We have an expansive monetary policy and it will remain expansive as long as necessary,” he said.