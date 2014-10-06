FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says will monitor ECB's new asset-buying plan
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 6, 2014 / 1:58 PM / 3 years ago

Germany says will monitor ECB's new asset-buying plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to wait and see how the European Central Bank’s controversial new asset-purchase plan unfolds and to monitor the program, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The ECB’s plans to buy rebundled packages of debt have drawn sharp criticism from officials in Germany, including the head of the Bundesbank, the ECB’s former chief economist and allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Last Thursday, the ECB laid out its plans to buy so-called asset-backed securities (ABS), which are created by banks pooling mortgages and corporate, auto or credit card loans and selling them to insurers, pension funds or now the ECB.

“We will wait for that, we will definitely observe it,” Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said of the plan.

The ECB will begin the ABS purchases before the end of the year and will cast its net widely to include debt from Greece and Cyprus with a credit rating of junk, on condition that such countries are under a formal international financial program.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann warned in German magazine Focus on Sunday that there was a danger the ECB would buy “low-quality loan secularizations” at inflated prices as part of its program to buy ABS.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.