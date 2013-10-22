FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB balance sheet shrinks by 12.5 billion euros
#Business News
October 22, 2013 / 1:19 PM / 4 years ago

ECB balance sheet shrinks by 12.5 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s 17 national central banks shrank by 12.459 billion euros ($17.04 billion) to 2.328 trillion euros in the week ending October 18, the ECB said on Tuesday.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at 343.919 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 0.2 billion euros to 207 billion euros, the ECB added.

Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
