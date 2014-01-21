ECB balance sheet shrinks by 23 billion euros

The euro sculpture is seen outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks shrank by 22.649 billion euros to 2.198 trillion euros last week, as banks took fewer funds in the ECB’s main refinancing operation, the ECB said on Tuesday.

Gold holdings of euro zone central banks increased by 1 million euros to 303.157 billion euros, the ECB said.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 1.9 billion euros to 207 billion euros, the ECB added.