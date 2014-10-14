ECB's balance sheet shrinks in week to October 10

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi talks during a news conference at the end of the ECB Governing Council meeting in Naples October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks fell by around 11 billion euros to 2.043 trillion euros in the week to Oct. 10, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The balance sheet, which includes money lent to banks, securities and other assets such as gold, fell by 10.983 billion euros from the previous week.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 -- when it topped 3 trillion euros. It wants to get there with the help of the new longer-term loans and purchases of asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

Gold reserves were unchanged at 334.531 billion euros. Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.3 billion euros to 227.5 billion euros, the ECB said.