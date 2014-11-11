ECB's balance sheet falls slightly in week to Nov 7

A euro logo sculpture stands in front the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowsk

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s national central banks fell to 2.030 trillion euros in the week to Nov 7, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The balance sheet, which includes money lent to banks, securities and other assets such as gold, fell by 22.3 billion euros (27.71 billion US dollar) from the previous week as banks borrowed less money from the ECB in the main refinancing operations.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 - when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros - in order to rejuvenate debt markets and ultimately spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

In order to do this, it has started to buy covered bonds, debt secured by property, and will widen its purchases to re-bundled debt known as asset-backed securities later this month.

The central bank’s covered-bond buying scheme got off to a slow start and the ECB has so far bought 7.4 billion euros.

The ECB’s gold reserves were unchanged at 334.53 billion euros.

Net lending to credit institutions fell by 28.4 billion euros to 460.8 billion.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 0.4 billion euros to 227.3 billion euros, the ECB said.