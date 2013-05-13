FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Asmussen rejects German finance minister's view on bank union
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 13, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

ECB's Asmussen rejects German finance minister's view on bank union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen attends an interview with Reuters in Berlin, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A top European Central Bank policymaker hit back at the German finance minister’s call for a “two-step approach” towards European banking union, calling for resolution and supervisory authorities to be ready at the same time.

Joerg Asmussen, an ECB Executive Board member, rejected the proposal made by his former boss, Wolfgang Schaeuble, who argued that today’s EU treaties provide a basis for the new single banking supervisor but not for a central resolution authority to restructure or wind up failed banks.

Germany’s finance minister Schaeuble, in an opinion piece for the Financial Times, said a limited “timber-framed” union, set up without changing European treaties, would buy time to create a future “steel-framed” union.

Asmussen said the goal of banking union must be to make the European banking system more resistant to crises.

“We see that as being best ensured with a joint resolution regime, a joint resolution fund, that is financed by contributions from banks, and a joint resolution authority,” he told German daily Die Welt.

“All the instruments should be ready for deployment with the European banking supervision.”

European Union leaders committed to a banking union last June but deep cracks have since emerged, with Germany in particular raising doubts about its overall feasibility.

The first step - to create a single bank supervisor under the ECB - looks set to be in place by mid-2014, But a second pillar - a “resolution” agency and fund to close failed banks - is in doubt, and there is little prospect that a third leg, a single deposit guarantee scheme, will ever see the light of day.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.