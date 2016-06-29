FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Suspending bail-in would be end of EU banking union: ECB Coeure
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Suspending bail-in would be end of EU banking union: ECB Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016.Laszlo Balogh

SINTRA, Portugal (Reuters) - Suspending 'bail-in' rules making investors and large depositors pay for any bank rescue would mark the end of the European banking union and require supervisors to be much more intrusive, a top European Central Bank official said on Wednesday.

"If you have no market discipline, then you put all the burden to provide the right incentives on banking supervisors, and banking supervision would then be much, much more intrusive," Coeure said at an ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal.

He noted bail-in rules were part of regulation underpinning the European Union's banking union.

"If you hold the bail-in rules in abeyance today, if that's a step you want to take, then ... it's the end of the banking union as we know it."

He was responding to fellow panelist and former Bank of England official Charles Goodhart, who said a widespread banking crisis would require public money to be used to rescue banks.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.