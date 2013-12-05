FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nouy gets nod from EU parliament committee to lead bank watchdog
December 5, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Nouy gets nod from EU parliament committee to lead bank watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Daniele Nouy, newly elected euro zone bank supervisor, addresses the European Parliament Monetary Affairs Committee, in Brussels November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee voted on Thursday in favor of Daniele Nouy’s appointment to chair the euro zone’s new banking watchdog.

Nouy, currently supervisor of French banks and insurers, is on track to lead the industry’s new watchdog under the roof of the European Central Bank. The new framework will come into force next November as part of a broader push for financial integration.

The committee approved her appointment with 29 votes in favor, none against and one abstention, the European Parliament said. She still needs to be confirmed by a plenary session next week.

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

