ECB's Draghi: banks should take prompt action ahead of health check

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi waits for the start of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Banks should take prompt action to fix any problems before the European Central Bank unveils its health checks on the sector, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, while underscoring his readiness to act to tackle low inflation.

“The cleaning up of bank balance sheets does not need to wait for the end of this assessment,” Draghi told an audience in Paris, referring to health checks to be published in October.

“The best outcome is one where banks are forward-looking and take any corrective action before the end of the process.”

Draghi also said that the central bank stood ready to act if inflation slipped lower than the ECB expected, namely that it rises to 1 percent this year, 1.3 percent in 2015 and 1.5 percent in 2016.

“If any downside risks to this scenario appear, we stand ready to take additional monetary policy measures that ensure our mandate is fulfilled,” he said. “We will do what is needed to maintain price stability.”