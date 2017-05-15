FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Angeloni wants no let up in clean up of bad loans
May 15, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 3 months ago

ECB's Angeloni wants no let up in clean up of bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks should continue to offload their bad loans and improve their lending practices even as the economy improves, a senior European Central Bank supervisor said on Monday.

"There is therefore a need for continued effort, tailored to the specific situation of individual banks, to improve lending practices and to effectively dispose of existing NPLs (non-performing loans)," Ignazio Angeloni, a member of the ECB's supervisory board, told an event in Milan.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

