ECB's Angeloni wants no let up in clean up of bad loans

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks should continue to offload their bad loans and improve their lending practices even as the economy improves, a senior European Central Bank supervisor said on Monday.

"There is therefore a need for continued effort, tailored to the specific situation of individual banks, to improve lending practices and to effectively dispose of existing NPLs (non-performing loans)," Ignazio Angeloni, a member of the ECB's supervisory board, told an event in Milan.