6 months ago
ECB can force hand of banks that fail to cut bad loans: Donnery
#Business News
February 15, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 6 months ago

ECB can force hand of banks that fail to cut bad loans: Donnery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21, 2015.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can set binding requirements if it thinks a bank is not cutting its pile of unpaid loans fast enough, the ECB official in charge of tackling non-performing loans (NPL) in the euro zone said on Wednesday.

"If supervisory judgement supported by benchmarks concludes that certain NPL strategies are not sufficiently ambitious or are not appropriately implemented, we will consider additional measures on a case-by-case basis," said Sharon Donnery, chair of the ECB group setting new NPL guidelines.

"We already have the legal tools available to us if necessary, for example expectations can be turned into binding requirements by implementing them as part of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)."

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet

