10 months ago
Euro zone banks vulnerable to shocks, ECB's Nouy says
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 10 months ago

Euro zone banks vulnerable to shocks, ECB's Nouy says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are vulnerable to "adverse shocks", the European Central bank's top supervisor said on Wednesday, commenting on the findings of the ECB's latest annual review of the lenders it supervises.

"Supervisory stress tests pointed to additional vulnerabilities in case of possible adverse shocks," Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.

She added some banks also needed to address "governance issues".

Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi

