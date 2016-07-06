ECB to publish more data on banks, banking supervisor says

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to publish more data on banks in the future, hoping that more transparency and better data collection will reduce the risk of future financial crises, ECB bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Wednesday.

"We are currently broadly reviewing and will be significantly increasing the data we are making available to the public, which should include further breakdowns and more key risk indicators," Nouy told a conference in Frankfurt. "We are committed to push for more data transparency."