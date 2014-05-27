Banks to return 6.977 bln euros in crisis loans to ECB next week

An illuminated euro sign is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the late evening in Frankfurt January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Banks will return 6.977 billion euros ($9.53 trillion) in long-term crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, ECB data show, slightly more than this week as the ECB prepares policy steps that could include charges for overnight deposits.

The amount that banks will repay on May 28 is above this week’s repayments of 6.155 billion euros, and beats the 4.8 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. [ECB/REFI]

The ECB has signalled its readiness to take fresh policy action at its June 5 meeting after reviewing the latest round of its staff forecasts for the euro zone economy, which are due to come out the same day.

Reuters reported last week that the ECB’s policy package would include cuts in all interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms.

Lowering the main refinancing rate would make holding the existing three-year loans - the cost of which is linked to this rate - cheaper and reduce borrowing costs.

But cutting the interest rate on overnight deposits below the current level of zero would effectively mean charging banks for parking their excess cash overnight at the central bank.

On Friday, the ECB said five banks would repay 6.123 billion euros from the first LTRO on May 28, and four banks would pay back 0.854 billion from the second LTRO.

Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)

First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012)

Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591

Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840

Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925

Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900

Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092

March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319

March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894

March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432

March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371

March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160

April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972

April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238

April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068

April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615

May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608

May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152

May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104

May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915

May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271

June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130

June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180

June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208

June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035

July 5, 2013 0 2.095

July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702

July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200

July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451

Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333

Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200

Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450

Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205

Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545

Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200

Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375

Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260

Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622

Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065

Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250

Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094

Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311

Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363

Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857

Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431

Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815

Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130

Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932

Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330

Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675

Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586

Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359

Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202

Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218

Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250

Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230

Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345

Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502

March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268

March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080

March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498

March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383

April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352

April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880

April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754

April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179

May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450

May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756

May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150

May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854

===============================================

Amount outstanding as of May 22

153.510 291.055

($1 = 0.7323 Euros)