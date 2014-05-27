Banks to return 6.977 bln euros in crisis loans to ECB next week

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Banks will return 6.977 billion euros ($9.53 trillion) in long-term crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, ECB data show, slightly more than this week as the ECB prepares policy steps that could include charges for overnight deposits.
The amount that banks will repay on May 28 is above this week’s repayments of 6.155 billion euros, and beats the 4.8 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. [ECB/REFI]
The ECB has signalled its readiness to take fresh policy action at its June 5 meeting after reviewing the latest round of its staff forecasts for the euro zone economy, which are due to come out the same day.
Reuters reported last week that the ECB’s policy package would include cuts in all interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms.
Lowering the main refinancing rate would make holding the existing three-year loans - the cost of which is linked to this rate - cheaper and reduce borrowing costs.
But cutting the interest rate on overnight deposits below the current level of zero would effectively mean charging banks for parking their excess cash overnight at the central bank.
On Friday, the ECB said five banks would repay 6.123 billion euros from the first LTRO on May 28, and four banks would pay back 0.854 billion from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815
Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130
Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932
Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330
Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675
Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586
Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359
Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202
Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218
Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250
Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230
Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345
Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502
March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268
March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080
March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498
March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383
April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352
April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880
April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754
April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179
May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450
May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756
May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150
May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Mark Heinrich