ECB's Nouy: Rouble fall should not have significant impact on European banks
December 17, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Nouy: Rouble fall should not have significant impact on European banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board said on Wednesday that a steep fall in the Russian rouble should not create difficulties for European banks as they have limited exposure to Russian companies.

“We think that markets will be nervous for a few days and perhaps a few weeks, so supervisors are attentive to what is happening,” Danielle Nouy told France Inter radio. “But we think that European banks’ exposure to Russian companies (...) is of a dimension that there is no reason to fear disorder or difficulties.”

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
