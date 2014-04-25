FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB finalizes legal framework for banking supervision
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 25, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

ECB finalizes legal framework for banking supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has finalized rules for how it will supervise commercial banks in the 18-nation euro zone from November, it said on Friday.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) framework regulation gives the central bank wide-ranging powers, including the right to demand that lenders increase their capital buffers, and spells out how the SSM will cooperate with national supervisors.

“The SSM Framework Regulation lays the basis for the work of the SSM when it takes over as supervisor of euro area banks in November 2014,” the ECB said in a statement.

The document also forms the basis for defining which euro zone banks will qualify for direct supervision by the ECB. Those that do not match the criteria as outlined in the document will continue to be supervised by their national authority.

The list will be published in September.

Reporting by Eva Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.