ECB to review how banks cope with ultra low rates: Angeloni

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in the lobby of its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans an in-depth review of how banks are coping with ultra-low interest rates and aims to establish a more consistent approach to supervising banks with high levels of bad loans, a top ECB regulator said on Thursday.

“We plan in-depth reviews of the drivers of banks’ profitability at firm level and across business models,” ECB bank supervision board member Ignazio Angeloni said in a speech.

“We intend to focus in particular on how banks are coping with the protracted low interest rate environment and the evolving regulatory environment,” Angeloni added.