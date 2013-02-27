Sound bank union will help transmit ECB policy: Mersch

An illuminated euro sign is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the late evening in Frankfurt January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Creating a well-constructed European banking union will help the European Central Bank’s monetary policy gain traction across the 17-country euro zone, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

The ECB is experiencing problems transmitting its record-low interest rates right across the currency bloc and the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, said last week that its top priority is to enhance this transmission process.

“If destabilising tendencies block the transmission of monetary policy, there is a danger that monetary policy goes into a void,” Mersch said in the text of a speech for delivery at a finance conference in Frankfurt.

“In such a case, the central bank would no longer be in a position to secure price stability,” he said, referring to the ECB’s mandate to guard against inflation.

But Mersch added that integrated financial markets could help monetary policy gain traction across the euro zone.

“If the banking union is well designed, implemented and managed, then it will relieve monetary policy,” he said.

STOPPING ZOMBIE BANKS

Before the switchover to banking union, which will see the ECB take on a new role in supervising big banks, regulators will make an inventory of banking assets to get a clear picture of lender solvency in the bloc.

Mersch said there could be no question of the ECB or the euro zone’s bailout mechanism, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), taking on responsibility for pre-existing bad assets at the banks.

“Like an insurance policy, the single supervisory mechanism can only cover future risks, so the mistakes of the past must be borne by those responsible for them,” Mersch said.

It would also be crucial that the planned single resolution mechanism for wayward banks is already up and running when the single supervisory mechanism under the auspices of the ECB takes up its work, to avoid a conflict developing between the supervision and monetary policy setting, Mersch said.

“It would be a mistake to think that there will be no more bank failures just because supervision is attached to the ECB,” he said.

“It will be more the case that unsustainable banks will be closed and wound down to prevent the ‘zombification’ of the European banking sector,” he added.