FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Smets says QE is showing positive results
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 25, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Smets says QE is showing positive results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s bond buying program is working and has had positive effects on the economy, ECB governing council member Jan Smets said on Thursday.

The ECB launched its asset buying program in March, designed to pump 1 trillion euros plus of new money into a sagging euro zone economy.

“The aim is, and you can call it effective already, to create macroeconomic stability which is also good for financial stability,” Smets told a news conference at Belgium’s central bank.

Smets warned that an environment of low interest rates could lead to excessive risk-taking as investors sought higher yields but added that such an environment was primarily caused by macroeconomic imbalances which the program sought to address.

“The low interest rates are temporarily supported by the program, which has led to a search for yield in certain parts of the financial system or other risks,” Smets said.

“But again, it would completely wrong to react to problems (of risk-taking) that arise in one part of the financial system or one country by not having quantitative easing at all,” he added.

Smets said that, without the program, the euro zone would have risked further slipping into a deflationary spiral.

“That risk is reduced,” Smets said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.