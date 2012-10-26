FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB will not crank up printing presses: Asmussen
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2012 / 8:43 AM / in 5 years

ECB will not crank up printing presses: Asmussen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not crank up the bank note printing presses with its new bond-purchase program, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Friday, seeking to reassure his fellow Germans that the plan will not fuel inflation.

Asmussen’s comments echoed similar remarks from ECB President Mario Draghi on Wednesday and countered criticism from Germany’s powerful Bundesbank that ECB purchases of sovereign bonds are “tantamount to financing governments by printing banknotes.”

“I can assure you: purchases of government bonds will have no inflationary consequences,” Asmussen said in the text of a speech for delivery in Kronberg, near Frankfurt. “The ‘bank note printing machines’ will not be cranked up.”

Asmussen said under the new plan - dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) - the ECB would ‘sterilize’ any bond buys by absorbing an equivalent amount of money out of the financial system, adding that “inflation expectations are solidly anchored in the euro area”.

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.