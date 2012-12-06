FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB doesn't aim to eliminate bond spreads with OMT: Coeure
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

ECB doesn't aim to eliminate bond spreads with OMT: Coeure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not aim with its new OMT bond-purchase program to eliminate the premium over benchmark German Bunds that some governments pay to borrow on the market, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he wants assurances that ECB intervention under the program would bring down Spain’s debt yields [ID:nE8E8KL00K].

But ECB President Mario Draghi has refused to commit to any targets for bringing down Spanish borrowing costs, and Coeure reinforced that message.

“The ECB does not aim to eliminate all spreads between sovereign bond issuers because sovereign yields don’t have to be identical in a monetary union, and market discipline has a role to play,” Coeure said in the text of a speech for delivery in Frankfurt.

“Nor is the ECB willing to purchase any amount of sovereign bonds necessary to balance governments’ inter temporal budget constraints,” he said, adding that “governments retain the responsibility of balancing their budgets over the medium term and the ECB remains free to set interest rates so as to ensure the maintenance of price stability over the medium term.”

The ECB has not yet bought any sovereign debt under its new program -- dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) -- because Spain, which is seen as most likely to become the first country to make use of the new support measure, has not yet fulfilled the precondition of asking for help from the euro zone’s rescue fund.

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.