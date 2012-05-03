FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says bond buy program still in place
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 3, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Draghi says bond buy program still in place

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s bond purchase program remains in place but it is up to governments to bring their own financing costs under control by implementing structural reforms, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“The instrument is still there,” Draghi told a news conference after the central bank held interest rates at a record-low of 1.0 percent. He said the bond buying program was “neither infinite nor eternal”.

Earlier in the news conference, Draghi had said that national governments needed to address “major imbalances” themselves, while the ECB’s main objective was to focus on maintaining price stability.

There is a growing expectation in financial markets that the ECB will have to ride to the euro zone’s rescue with Spain under intense pressure and the Dutch government in disarray.

A Reuters poll taken last week showed three-quarters of economists saw the ECB restarting its bond purchases within the next three months.

However, most money market traders said in a separate poll the bank would not buy more bonds.

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Noah Barkin and Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.