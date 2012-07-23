ECB keeps bond buy program shut down

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought no government bonds for a 19th straight week last week, showing no reaction to the continued rise in Spain and Italy’s already painful borrowing costs.

The ECB has barely used its Securities Markets Program (SMP) this year despite a severe intensification of the euro zone debt crisis, which has seen Spain and Cyprus join Greece, Ireland in Portugal in the bloc’s bailout club.

Having briefly subsided last month, Spain and Italy’s borrowing costs are again at record highs as fears over their finances - and the euro zone’s ability to rescue them - intensify.

Last week’s lack of purchases by the ECB keeps the amount it has spent since starting its program back in May 2010 at 211.5 billion euros.

As usual it will take 211.5 billion euros worth of deposits from banks on Tuesday to counterbalance the buys and neutralize any threat of them fuelling inflation.

With the debt crisis and doubts about Italy and Spain growing again, focus is firmly back on the central bank and its ability to calm the turmoil.

This month it cut euro zone interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent but remained adamant that measures such as its bond purchases would not be used in the heavy handed way many politicians would like.

Dutch ECB member Klaas Knot summed up the bank’s attitude recently saying the controversial program would remain in a “deep sleep”.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure underscored it further saying it was now the responsibility of the euro zone’s ESM bailout fund to buy bonds, not the ECB‘s.

Hopes of the ECB providing support via the back door were also dashed after ECB President Mario Draghi said that allowing the euro zone ESM bailout fund to boost its firepower by borrowing from the ECB would overstep the central bank’s mandate.

RESISTANCE

The ECB introduced the SMP back in May 2010 when Greece’s debt problems first came to a head.

Under the program, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks buy government bonds second hand on the secondary market from banks and other bond holders, a tactic that allows it to avoid claims it is directly financing governments.

The ECB also does not give a country-by-country breakdown of its purchases, but euro zone sources say it has spent about 40 billion euros on Greek debt and concentrated on Italian and Spanish debt with the 140 billion euros spent since August.

Critics warn the program treads dangerously close to the ultimate ECB-taboo of financing governments, but many economists believe unrestricted purchases by the bank may be the only way to bring the debt crisis under control in the short term.

The central bank has been badly scarred by the program. The failure of the purchases to tame the crisis has hurt its reputation and last year it saw two top German policymakers, Axel Weber and Juergen Stark, quit over the purchases.

Having been stung by Italy and others reneging on fiscal repair promises after it had restarted its bond purchases late last year, the ECB appears to have adopted a far tougher stance towards governments.

That was further underscored on Friday when the central bank said it was to stop accepting Greek bonds as collateral.

The move puts heavy pressure on Athens to comply with the demands of the so-called EU/IMF/ECB Troika which is back in Greece this week to try and get the country’s repair program back on track.