ECB rules out higher inflation in periphery adjustment

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not tolerate high inflation in the euro zone to allow peripheral countries regain their competitive edge, it said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday.

Some analysts have advocated the ECB temporarily allows inflation well above its target of below, but close to 2 percent to allow debt-ridden countries to catch up faster to regain competitiveness faster in comparison to core economies.

But the ECB said that gains in competitiveness have to come from internal economic reforms rather than ECB compromising on its mandate and warned against high wage increases in the stronger parts of the common currency bloc.

“Price and cost growth in countries that have previously seen excesses in this respect need to be significantly lower than the euro area average during a transition phase,” the ECB said, and added that the countries with stronger economies are likely to have above-average inflation.

“However, the more competitive countries need to avoid - also in this transition phase - excessive wage increases that would lead to higher unemployment.”

The ECB said that its single monetary policy cannot target inflation in single countries, but it takes inflation differentials into account. The ECB’s inflation target can deal efficiently with prices rising at different speeds across the region.

“The definition of price stability provides a sufficient margin for inflation differentials in the euro area,” the central bank said.