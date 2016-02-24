FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank chief predicts euro zone recovery will continue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 24, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bundesbank chief predicts euro zone recovery will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann adddresses the European Banking Congress at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s central bank reduced the provisions it sets aside to cover possible losses in 2015 as its president predicted that the economic recovery in the euro zone would continue this year and next.

“The euro area’s gradual economic recovery is likely to continue in the rest of this year and in 2017,” said Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, cautioning that any further loosening of monetary policy could have negative side effects would be “dangerous to simply ignore”.

The Bundesbank said that it had reduced its so-called risk provisions, which cover potential losses, by 800 million euros to 13.6 billion euros in 2015 after a reduction in its holding of government bonds bought under earlier bond buying schemes.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.