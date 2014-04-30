FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coene reluctant to say euro crisis over: magazine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 30, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coene reluctant to say euro crisis over: magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgium's Central Bank Governor Luc Coene arrives to present the bank's annual report in Brussels February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone crisis has not been definitively consigned to the past, with a possible reignition in southern Europe and the standoff with Russia over Ukraine possibly weighing on Germany, ECB governing council member Luc Coene said.

“We are seeing a steady improvement but we have to take into account a reignition of the crisis in for example Italy or Spain,” Coene told Belgian magazine Knack in an interview published on Wednesday.

Coene added that the recent political turmoil in Ukraine had brought the importance of geopolitical events to the fore and called for caution on the economic outlook.

“If Europe places sanctions on Russia that can have negative consequences for the German economy, because Germany depends for 30 percent on Russian gas,” Coene said. “And then we will feel the consequences of that.”

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.