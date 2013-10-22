Coene says inflation fall could trigger ECB action: MNI

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A further fall in inflation in the euro zone could warrant monetary policy action by the European Central Bank, ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Coene also told newsagency MNI in an interview that narrowing the difference between the ECB’s different policy rates could reduce volatility in short-term money market rates.

“If core inflation or inflation would continue to drop further, that in itself - even regardless of what the exchange rate does - in my view would already be sufficient reason to think about strengthening the accommodative stance of policy,” Coene said.

“Even if it stays where it is for an extended period of time, it’s in my view too low.”

Euro zone inflation in September was at 1.1 percent, well below the ECB’s target of just below 2 percent.