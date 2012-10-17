FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure: avoiding deflation justifies crisis steps
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Coeure: avoiding deflation justifies crisis steps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s response to the euro zone crisis, including its latest plan to buy the bonds of debt-strained member states, is justified by the need to avoid deflation and a credit crunch, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.

Coeure, who is a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, said the euro zone crisis nonetheless risked leaving behind a lost generation as a result of slow growth and high unemployment.

The ECB has reacted to the crisis by cutting its key interest rate to a record low of 0.75 percent, flooding markets with three-year loan operations, expanding the pool of securities it accepts in return for cash and launching a new programme to buy bonds governments once they have applied for a European bailout package.

“The ultimate justification for such measures was the need to pre-empt negative inflationary pressures and avoid a collapse in money and credit creation,” Coeure said in a text for a speech at the European Parliament.

“By achieving this goal, the measures helped to cushion the effects of the financial crisis on the real economy,” he added. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.