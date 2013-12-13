FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's 'ugly deleveraging' may call for new policies: Coeure
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's 'ugly deleveraging' may call for new policies: Coeure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may have to use new tools to guard against the risks arising from the liquidity it has pumped into the financial system, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Macroprudential policies may be needed to offset an “ugly deleveraging” as euro zone banks dumped assets supporting the real economy and held on to others that did not, Coeure said at a conference at the French Finance Ministry. Such policies aim to reduce the vulnerability of the financial system as a whole rather than its component parts.

Coeure warned that Europe’s deleveraging cycle had entered a second phase, with financial markets increasingly jumping into assets offering higher yields.

“Liquidity is needed in terms of the monetary policy stance, but it also creates risks ... to trigger this search for yield,” Coeure said. “So we may need to use macroprudential tools, all of them.”

Coeure said while the ECB could act at the euro zone level if needed, action would first be taken at the national level.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Paul Taylor, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.