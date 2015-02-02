FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure says union without risk sharing is vulnerable
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 2, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coeure says union without risk sharing is vulnerable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank money printing has given euro zone governments the chance to make structural reforms, a senior policy maker said on Monday, warning that a union without risk sharing was vulnerable.

“Our recent decision to expand our asset purchases ... has opened a unique window of opportunity for euro area governments to act together, remove structural obstacles to growth, and pull our economy out of the low growth, low confidence trap,” Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, said in the text of a speech.

“In the long-term, a Union based on no risk-sharing will be vulnerable economically,” he said, adding that countries needed to share sovereignty over key structural reforms.

In the bond-buying or “quantitative easing” program, the risk falls chiefly on national central banks rather than the ECB, a concession made to Germany to reassure it that it would not end up shouldering the losses.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.