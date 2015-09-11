ECB's Coeure: euro zone growth too weak to create enough jobs

The famous euro sign landmark is photographed outside the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Economic growth in the euro zone is still too weak to create a sufficient number of jobs, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told a French newspaper group EBRA on Friday.

“Growth is still not strong enough to create a sufficient number of jobs,” Coeure told the group.

“When inflation is weak, the best way to bring it up to the 2 percent objective is to support economic activity,” Coeure said. “Today, therefore, growth and employment are prerequisites for price stability.”