ECB's Coeure: euro zone growth too weak to create enough jobs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Economic growth in the euro zone is still too weak to create a sufficient number of jobs, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told a French newspaper group EBRA on Friday.
“Growth is still not strong enough to create a sufficient number of jobs,” Coeure told the group.
“When inflation is weak, the best way to bring it up to the 2 percent objective is to support economic activity,” Coeure said. “Today, therefore, growth and employment are prerequisites for price stability.”
