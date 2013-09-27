FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coeure says no urgent need for another LTRO, one among many options
September 27, 2013 / 12:58 AM / 4 years ago

Coeure says no urgent need for another LTRO, one among many options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) gestures during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There is no urgent need for the European Central Bank to extend another round of cheap long-term loans to euro zone banks, a top central bank official said on Thursday.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the bank is monitoring money market rates but has a number of tools it can use “if it were getting out of control in the sense that the money market curve would be too steep.”

“It’s not an urgent decision,” he said, adding another long-term refinancing operation is only one option among many.

Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Paul Simao

