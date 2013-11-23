FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure says in favour of publishing board votes
November 23, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Coeure says in favour of publishing board votes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB governing board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday he was in favor of releasing details of how individual board members voted during meetings.

Knowing each member’s position could increase pressure on them, he said “but the treaty says that governing board members must vote in the interest of the euro zone and not that of their country ... That would give an opportunity to verify that,” he said.

The ECB does not currently publish any details of its board discussions. There is an ongoing debate on whether and to what extent it should publish minutes of the debates.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Heavens

