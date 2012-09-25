ECB urged to consider sovereign bond lease-back plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Top banking industry representatives will urge ECB officials at a meeting next month to head off the threat of a severe collateral squeeze by allowing banks to borrow the sovereign bonds the ECB has accumulated during the euro zone crisis.

New regulation coming into force next year and banks’ growing reluctance to lend to each other without the safety of collateral is feeding fears there may not be enough high value assets available for banks to meet their borrowing needs.

ECB crisis fighting measures like its bond buying and ultra-cheap lending programs are compounding the problem by sucking huge amounts of collateral out of the system.

Its twin offering of 3-year loans (LTROs) have seen it stockpile over 1.2 trillion euros worth of collateral, while its new OMT bond buy program could add massively to the hundreds of billions of Spanish, Italian, Greek, Portuguese and Irish sovereign bonds already parked in its vaults.

“With the new EMIR margining requirements, CRD 4 liquidity requirements and over a trillion euros of bonds currently sitting at the ECB after the LTRO, the market clearly faces a shortage of good collateral,” Godfried De Vidts, Chairman of ICMA’s European Repo Council (ERC), told Reuters.

“The European Parliament and the European Central Bank need to look at ways to address the projected collateral requirements. One of the most obvious things that could be done would be for the ECB to find a way to release the sovereign bonds they have on their balance sheet back to the market.”

A group from the ERC will meet with ECB officials on October 11 to discuss the issue and raise other concerns, such as the serious impact the central bank’s move to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has had on money market funds.

A collateral lease-back scheme would not be new for the ECB. Banks can already borrow the 60 billion euros of ‘covered bonds’ it bought between 2009 and 2010.

However, a previous request for it to be done for the 215 billion euros of sovereign bonds the ECB bought under the OMT’s predecessor, the Securities Market Program, was rejected.

Officials at the bank, such as its then head of market operations Francesco Papadia, feared it could leave the ECB over-exposed to strained banks and, more importantly, that the bonds could be used to fund ‘short selling’ bets on a euro break-up.

Insiders at the bank say those concerns remain, but the latest push from De Vidts and the ERC is better timed.

ECB President Mario Draghi’s promise to do whatever it takes to save the euro has helped calm break-up fears and he himself has acknowledged there remains a shortage of collateral in strained parts of the bloc despite a string of recent changes.

And if the more extreme estimates of OMT purchases rising as high as 1 trillion euros are right, the bank’s policymakers are likely to start worrying they have soaked up too much of the market for it to function normally.

HAIRCUT GUARANTEE

With future rules and current market trends requiring banks to cover larger portions of their loans with collateral, bank-to-bank lending experts warn the wider shortfall in the collateral the banks need to continue to do business could be as severe as 4 trillion euros. That would threaten widespread disruption of everyday lending.

Some also caution that even an ECB collateral lease-back scheme would do little to solve the current insecurity plaguing lending markets.

Ulf Bacher, who co-heads Newedge Group’s ACM collateral platform, said the problem was not really the mass of lower-rated euro zone bonds that strained banks were leaving at the ECB as collateral for cheap central bank funding.

Rather, it is the ongoing lack of faith in assets emanating from the euro zone’s trouble spots.

“This is the collateral that nobody else will accept anyway, so for me this is not where the collateral squeeze is coming from,” Bacher said.

“For me the squeeze is caused by the market demanding more and more highly rated collateral against their cash and derivative exposures and that the collateral that was accepted in the past is no longer accepted for the obvious reasons.”

Bacher, also a member of the ERC and a former head of European repo at Goldman Sachs, said only bolder steps from euro zone leaders would overcome the current market paralysis.

“You either need a new issuer of top-rated quality - the ESM could be one example - or the euro zone sends a clear message that European Sovereign Bonds are absolutely safe,” he said.

“The EU should send a strong message to the market that potential future haircuts will be nowhere near to the ones experienced by Greece. You have to make sure everybody understands there is a floor if there is a restructuring.”