ECB denies new violation of collateral rules

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank denied on Monday a media report that central banks in Spain and Italy had lent to banks on overly generous terms which could have given them a financial advantage of up to 12.4 billion euros.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing its own research, that the Italian and Spanish central banks had interpreted the rules for lending to banks against collateral in the form of government-backed bank bonds too generously.

The central banks had based the valuation of the collateral on the corresponding sovereign rating rather than the less-favorable bank rating, the newspaper said, adding that this also exposed the ECB to greater risk.

The report comes months after the same newspaper uncovered that the Bank of Spain had wrongly classified about 10 billion euros worth of Spanish T-bills that were posted as collateral, which ECB President Mario Draghi later said was a “mistake”.

“Reports by the Welt am Sonntag article that Banca d‘Italia and Banco d‘Espana have violated Eurosystem collateral rules and would have provided too generously Eurosystem credit are not correct,” the ECB said, referring to the latest report.

“To use the guarantor rating of an asset with a guarantee provided by a guarantor with a higher credit rating than the issuer of the asset is according to the collateral rules.”