ECB collateral rules to increase ABS eligibility apply from October
September 27, 2013 / 8:04 AM / 4 years ago

ECB collateral rules to increase ABS eligibility apply from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s new collateral rules that let banks use more of the assets once blamed for triggering the financial crisis in the central bank’s refinancing operations will come into force in October, the ECB said on Friday.

The ECB said in July it was expanding the list of asset-backed securities (ABS) that are eligible for use at its refinancing operations - the facilities banks use to tap the central bank for liquid funds - and reducing the discounts it applies to these assets.

The new rules also change the haircuts applied to government bonds.

On Friday, the ECB said the Governing Council had adopted the corresponding decisions.

“The new legal acts are available on the ECB’s website and will apply as of 1 October 2013, unless otherwise provided for,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Eva Taylor

