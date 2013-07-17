Factbox: ECB policymakers' recent comments

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its interest rates unchanged at 0.5 percent at its July policy meeting, and said that rates would not go up for an extended period of time.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers’ comments since its last rate-setting meeting on July 4.

To read full stories, double-click on the numbers in brackets.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 15

”Overly long phases of low interest rates carry risks, that is undisputed. It can lead to a misallocation of capital.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 12

“The time frame (for forward guidance) is in our view linked to the inflation trend remaining restrained.”

”As long as this trend continues, the key rates will remain at current levels or be cut further.

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE-PRESIDENT), JULY 12

“Advanced economies, Europe in particular, face a long period of slow growth.”

”Europe is behind the U.S. in economic recovery and inflation risks, which implies that monetary policy has to stay accommodative for a longer period of time.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JULY 11

”It (forward guidance) is not an absolute advanced commitment of the interest rate path.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 10

The euro zone is ”engulfed in a severe crisis.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 9

Asked what an extended period meant, Asmussen said: “(ECB President) Mario Draghi said in his press conference it is not six months, it’s not 12, it goes beyond.”

“I‘m not ruling out anything,” he said when asked about another interest rate cut, but added: “”We are now driving exactly at the right speed. We would not have a foot on the brake and also not on the accelerator.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JULY 8

“We’ll have to see what the market reaction has been, is and will be to this statement,” he said, referring to forward guidance.

“The exit from our monetary policy stance being accommodative is distant.”

“It is difficult to disagree with the BIS (Bank for International Settlements) assessment of risks of too low interest rates for a long period of time.”

”The situation as far as price stability is concerned and the economic situation in large parts of the world is concerned, higher interest rates would not be warranted at this point in time.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JULY 8

”For the ECB the most important criterion is the question of inflation rates.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 5

“If the short term risks scenarios were to materialize, they might push the full recovery back by some quarters.”

”A more worrisome possibility, however, is that of a persistent slowdown. Action is necessary to ensure that it does not materialize.

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), JULY 5

“When there are changes they will be taken into account. Everything depends on the development of the economy,” he said, referring to the pledge to keep interest rates low.