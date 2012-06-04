Factbox: ECB policymakers' recent rate comments

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is under growing pressure to cut interest rates when it meets on Wednesday as the economic outlook darkens and with no end to the debt crisis in sight.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers’ comments since their last meeting on May 3.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), MAY 31

”Can the ECB fill the vacuum of lack of action by national governments on fiscal growth? The answer is no. Can the ECB fill the vacuum of the lack of action by national governments on the structural problem? The answer is no.

JOSE MANUEL GONZALEZ-PARAMO (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 31

”We still share the view that the modest recovery is the baseline scenario.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), MAY 29

”We have to be aware that rescuing banks is the responsibility of national governments. The role of the ECB is in the field of liquidity and not solvency.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), MAY 24

”We have reached a point in which the process of European integration needs a courageous leap of political imagination in order to survive.

ANDRES LIPSTOK (ESTONIA), MAY 23

On additional stimulus measures: ”At the moment there’s no need. We haven’t talked about any new measures that we haven’t used before.

VITOR CONSTANCIO (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 21

On exit non-standard measures: ”The exit will come some day, but certainly not now.

JOSE MANUEL GONZALEZ-PARAMO (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 16

”Any demands on the ECB to address other policy areas by compromising its mandate or its founding principals should be clearly rejected.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), MAY 16

”I want to state that our strong preference is that Greece will continue to stay in the euro zone. ... Since the treaty does not foresee anything on exit (from euro), this is not a matter for the ECB to decide.

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), MAY 13

On Greek exit: “Divorce is never smooth. You can do things in a nice way but it can become very ugly and difficult. I guess an amicable divorce - if that was ever needed - would be possible but I would still regret it.”

On June staff forecasts: ”My guess is that there will not much of a difference compared with March’s forecasts - maybe a slight deterioration in growth but nothing dramatic or fundamental.

PANICOS DEMETRIADES (CYPRUS), MAY 12

”A strong safety net over employment and the living standards of citizens will put a stop to the further depletion of state revenues and, by consequence, a widening of deficits. An enrichment of the fiscal compact is required, or it should be combined with a strong framework of measures to stimulate growth.

PATRICK HONOHAN (IRELAND), MAY 12

On Greek exit: ”Technically it can be managed but it would be a knock to confidence for the euro area as a whole and would add to the complexity. It is not necessarily fatal, but it is not attractive.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), MAY 12

”For Greece the consequences would be much more grave than for the rest of the euro zone. I think it is too simple to think Greece’s problems would be solved by leaving the euro area.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), MAY 11

”(In the ECB) I consistently advocate monetary stability in the euro zone. To achieve that at the moment it is decisive that the guardians of the currency don’t let themselves be put under the yoke of financial policy. ... If we stick to our principles there is no danger that inflation may get out of control.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 10

”As in the past, the Governing Council will be vigilant in order to contain upside risks to price stability. ... Extraordinary monetary policy interventions have to be temporary in nature and tied to a commitment of swift reversal as soon as conditions improve.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), MAY 10

On Greek exit: ”I think this is a premature discussion.

”Whenever we take a new action at the ECB, we also have discussion on how to end it. If need comes, we do have an arsenal also to be on the restrictive side. We have a number of possibilities for the restrictive side, but it is quite important to note that now is not the time for that.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), MAY 8

”Greece needs to be aware that there are no alternatives to the agreed bailout program, if it wants to stay in the euro zone.

PATRICK HONOHAN (IRELAND), MAY 8

On government bond buys: ”The jury is still out on whether the policy has been a lasting success, and there are of course different views on what it could have been expected to achieve long term.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), MAY 7

”Contrary to widespread belief, monetary policy is not a panacea and central banks’ firepower is not unlimited, especially not in the monetary union. It may appeal to politicians to abstain from unpopular decisions and try to solve problems through monetary accommodation. However, it is up to monetary policymakers to fend off these pressures.