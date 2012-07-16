Factbox: ECB policymakers' recent rate comments

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut euro zone interest rates to an all-time low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero at its July policy meeting and is expected to cut rates again in the coming months.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers’ comments since the July 5 meeting.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JULY 13

”I am convinced that Spain needs to take a broad-based approach to tackling its problems. ... It would also have a positive effect on the bond market if investors saw that the conditions of the aid program went beyond the banking sector.

KLAAS KNOT (NETHERLANDS), JULY 13

“Should the situation deteriorate, there is no article of faith preventing us from going below 0.75 percent... Currently, we regard 0.75 percent as appropriate.”

“We should learn from the experience of other countries with negative interest rates before we decide whether that is an option for us.”

On a third LTRO: ”It could be the case if we thought it was necessary. However, at the moment, I hardly see an additional benefit in this.

JOSEF BONNICI (MALTA), JULY 12

”The ECB still has tools to use, but the basis of the problem is the excessive deficit of some member states, and this is what needs to be tackled.

JOZEF MAKUCH (SLOVAKIA), JULY 12

“Where necessary, the ECB will use measures already used or new ones. Currently the situation is not as such, there is no debate about it.”

On whether the ECB could narrow the gap between its main rate and its deposit rate. ”There is no debate on the corridor at the moment.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JULY 9

On interest rates, after last week’s cut: ”Whether we are going to do more than that... we have to look at what the situation is, look at the data and the developments and then we’ll make up our minds in the Governing Council about what next actions we’ll do.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 9

“The euro zone crisis is now much more profound and more fundamental than at the time of Lehman.”

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JULY 9

“A further lowering of the deposit rate, in my view, would not have much effect.”

”Frankly speaking, I think that at this (deposit rate) level of zero it is not really a matter of economic perspectives whether you use the deposit rate, but more a question of general risk aversion that you do have in the market.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 6

“The view of the Governing Council is that we don’t need additional non-standard measures at the current juncture.”

On charging banks to deposit at the ECB: “Some central banks have done that... I don’t think this is appropriate for the ECB at the current juncture. It’s a theoretical possibility.”

On bond buying: ”It would be a paradox if the central bank intervened in the place of the governments... It (the ECB) will do so if needed for monetary policy, but not otherwise.