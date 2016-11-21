FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
ECB's Costa says populism, protectionism creating uncertainty
November 21, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 9 months ago

ECB's Costa says populism, protectionism creating uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - The global economy is going through a time of high uncertainty, with protectionist tendencies, euro scepticism and growing populism, European Central Bank governing council member Carlos Costa said on Monday.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union in the summer and the election in the United States this month of Donald Trump has shaken confidence in free trade and raised concerns over political populism.

"At this time we are going through great uncertainty, with protectionist tendencies, euro scepticism, Brexit, the Italian referendum and populism," Costa, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, told a conference.

Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge

